Drake Announces Release Date for His New Music, More Life

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

No more cryptic teases in Swedish. It seems we finally have an official release date for Drake’s new music, thanks to video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

The clip takes fans through Drake’s life on the road as he descends a private jet, skirts the paparazzi, and parties in a club. The video ends with a title card for More Life and the date March 18. The rapper previously posted and then deleted a message in Swedish to social media with a note about March 4. That date came and went, which was probably why the post was deleted in the first place.

Watch below.

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST

According to Billboard, Drake, who’s currently on tour, told the crowd gathered in Hamburg, Germany Friday night, “I know it’s taken me a while, but I’m going to the hotel tonight to finish this More Life s— so I can give it to you as soon as possible.”

“I’m off like mixtapes, I want to do a playlist,” he said of More Life in October. “I want to give you a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life, so this More Life: The Playlist. Like I said, dropping in December. All original music from me. You might hear some tunes from the family on there, but I’m just really excited. I had a great tour, I had a great summer. And most people, I guess, would like go probably take a break. But for me I just want to get right back to it. Be with the people again.”