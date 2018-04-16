Drake Teases June Release for New Album Scorpion

Drake has been explosive with singles lately. “God’s Plan” has racked up hundreds of millions of YouTube views for its music video featuring the rapper giving money away to people on the street, and the song was only recently knocked off the top of the Billboard charts by an even newer single, “Nice For What,” with an even more extravagant video boasting an all-star lineup of actresses like Tiffany Haddish and Yara Shahidi. Now Drake has confirmed that a new full-length album is on the way this summer.

On Monday, Drake posted an Instagram photo of himself from the back, wearing a black jacket with all the important information on it. Scorpion is the title of the album, due in June. Another Instagram post featured scorpion-shaped jewelry and the caption “June 2018.”

Drake’s previous release was the two-song EP Scary Hours back in January, which produced “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.”

