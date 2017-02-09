Drake and J.Lo Were ‘Never Very Serious,’ Says Source: ‘They Had Fun Together’

No drama here!

Drake and Jennifer Lopez spent plenty of time together over the last few months, but “it was never very serious,” an insider close to the rapper tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They like one another and had fun together.”

While there are reports the duo have called it quits, a source who knows them both insists the entertainers were never in an official relationship.

“It was and is fun when they see each other,” says the source. “They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent and he does for her as well.”

Drake, 30, and Lopez, 47, were first linked together in December after the “Hotline Bling” singer attended two of the Shades of Blue star’s residency shows in Las Vegas. A source also told PEOPLE at the time the pair were collaborating on new music.

They then reportedly went on to spend New Year’s Eve together in Sin City, and Drake even gifted Lopez a $100,000 Tiffany Victoria necklace.

Last month, they were spotted getting cozy at dinner dates around town, including L.A. hotspots Nobu and Catch LA.