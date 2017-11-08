Drake is full of surprises!

The 31-year-old rapper sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss his recent foray into film. In addition to detailing his meteoric rise to fame, the Toronto native (born Aubrey Graham) opened up about his secret Harry Potter obsession, his Jewish faith — and why he steered clear of working with Harvey Weinstein.

Below, some of the most interesting revelations from Drake’s THR cover story.

He’s a Potterhead — and is going to buy a first-edition copy of The Sorcerer’s Stone for $160k.

Drake told the industry publication that he’s been trying to get his hands on a first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone for four years — and he plans to buy one that’s on the market for $160,000.

“Yeah, I read them all,” he said of the J.K. Rowling’s series.”I should get it. My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.”

He’s putting music on hold to focus on film projects.

The Degrassi star-turned-Grammy winner is returning to his cinematic roots. In September, Drake made his debut as a producer with the premiere of The Carter Effect, a documentary on basketball star Vince Carter, at the Toronto International Film Festival. With more projects in the works, he’ll step away from music — for now.

“I’m sure I’ll stop [making music] one day,” he said. “When it starts to feel like I’m making it up. Hopefully I’ll catch it before I ever get there, right? But right now it feels like we just started, so I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. But I do plan on expanding — to take six months or a year to myself and do some great films. Music’s always there.”

He was offered a cameo in the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Fellow Canadian Margaret Atwood — author of the dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale — offered Drake a cameo in season two of Hulu’s adaptation of the sleeper bestseller. According to THR, he “got a kick out of the suggestion” but would rather “to option one of Atwood’s available books and shepherd it to the screen.”

He has a collection of super-expensive Birkin bags for his future wife.

Drake told the mag that he’s been buying the Hermès bags — which range in cost from $12,000 to upwards of $200,000 — for “the woman I end up with.”

He still celebrates the Jewish holidays with his mom.

“I identify as Jewish,” said Drake, who was raised by his Jewish mom, Sandi Graham, and bar mitzvahed in Toronto. “I am a person who, you know, I talk to God. I just try to live a very good life, to be a good person. I’m not necessarily extremely religious, but my mom and I always do the high holidays together.”

He made a conscious decision to avoid working with Harvey Weinstein, even before the sexual assault scandal.

THR reports Harvey Weinstein — who has partnered with JAY-Z on projects in the past year — pursued Drake to star in and coproduce a movie called The Heist, but Drake declined.

“I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him,” Drake’s manager, Adel “Future” Nur, 32, said.

Of course, Weinstein, 65, has become a Hollywood outcast in recent months. In October, The New York Times and The New Yorker published watershed stories alleging Weinstein has sexually harassed and sexually assaulted women in the entertainment industry for decades. More than 60 women — including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cara Delevingne — have since revealed having similar experiences. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.