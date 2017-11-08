Music
The Drake Guide to Being the Ultimate Gentleman
Men of the world, take note
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 9
COLLECT ALL THE HERMÈS BIRKIN BAGS FOR YOUR FUTURE WIFE
The 31-year-old rapper revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he's been collecting Hermès Birkin bags — one of the most elusive status symbol accessories you can get — for years, in the hopes of one day gifting the collection to "the woman I end up with." (Rihanna, are you listening?)
2 of 9
LET YOUR MATCHMAKING SKILLS SHINE FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR FRIENDS
The rapper hosted a Memorial Day house party at which Kylie Jenner and rapper PartyNextDoor – who's signed to Drake's label OVO Sound – were spotted "all over each other, kissing and making out," a source said in 2016. While the pair never made any kind of official debut (Jenner is currently expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott), nothing can sway us from the obvious: the Canadian charmer knows romance.
3 of 9
REMEMBER: MOM SHOUT-OUTS ARE THE BEST SHOUT-OUTS
And when you hit it big, be sure to credit her. She probably, most likely, definitely did purchase all of the lipsticks in your honor. You know, if we had to guess.
4 of 9
WEAR A SUIT WHENEVER APPROPRIATE
Read: Galas, weddings and trips to Taco Bell.
5 of 9
SHOW YOUR MOM HOW MUCH YOU CARE
Ask yourself: Do you treat your mom like a queen (i.e. take her on regular sushi dates)?
6 of 9
WORK ON YOUR FITNESS
You'll need the strength to carry bae over all those puddles, after all.
7 of 9
BE KIND TO THOSE AROUND YOU
Remember: Your old high school friends knew you at the bottom.
8 of 9
ALWAYS BE PREPARED WITH A HEARTWARMING SPEECH
You never know when you'll be attending a wedding.
9 of 9
RESPOND TO BAE WITH PLENTY OF SILLY SELFIES
Because nothing delights her more than getting blasted with 84 excited selfies in one day. Especially if you are actually Drake.
See Also
More
More
Drake Is a Closet Harry Potter Fan — and Might Make a Cameo in The Handmaid's Tale Season 2!