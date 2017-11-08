Music

The Drake Guide to Being the Ultimate Gentleman

Men of the world, take note

By @gracegavilanes

COLLECT ALL THE HERMÈS BIRKIN BAGS FOR YOUR FUTURE WIFE

The 31-year-old rapper revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he's been collecting Hermès Birkin bags — one of the most elusive status symbol accessories you can get — for years, in the hopes of one day gifting the collection to "the woman I end up with." (Rihanna, are you listening?)

LET YOUR MATCHMAKING SKILLS SHINE FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR FRIENDS

The rapper hosted a Memorial Day house party at which Kylie Jenner and rapper PartyNextDoor – who's signed to Drake's label OVO Sound – were spotted "all over each other, kissing and making out," a source said in 2016. While the pair never made any kind of official debut (Jenner is currently expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott), nothing can sway us from the obvious: the Canadian charmer knows romance.

REMEMBER: MOM SHOUT-OUTS ARE THE BEST SHOUT-OUTS

And when you hit it big, be sure to credit her. She probably, most likely, definitely did purchase all of the lipsticks in your honor. You know, if we had to guess.

WEAR A SUIT WHENEVER APPROPRIATE

Read: Galas, weddings and trips to Taco Bell.

SHOW YOUR MOM HOW MUCH YOU CARE

Ask yourself: Do you treat your mom like a queen (i.e. take her on regular sushi dates)?

WORK ON YOUR FITNESS

You'll need the strength to carry bae over all those puddles, after all.

BE KIND TO THOSE AROUND YOU

Remember: Your old high school friends knew you at the bottom.

ALWAYS BE PREPARED WITH A HEARTWARMING SPEECH

You never know when you'll be attending a wedding.

RESPOND TO BAE WITH PLENTY OF SILLY SELFIES

Because nothing delights her more than getting blasted with 84 excited selfies in one day. Especially if you are actually Drake.

