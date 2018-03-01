Drake and Future are in the clear after a Tennessee judge dismissed them from a $25 million rape case.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE have revealed that the hip-hop superstars (born Aubrey Drake Graham and Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, respectively) were dismissed without prejudice from the suit on Wednesday — however, several other defendants continue to face accusations. The Blast was the first to report the news.

The accuser, listed on the court documents only as “Jane Doe,” claims that she was raped at Drake and Future’s concert held on Aug. 14, 2016 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena by a member of the venue’s security force. Her lawsuit asserted that negligence on the part of the two headlining performers led to the attack.

The woman claims that during the show she was approached by “a man associated with Bridgestone Arena” who offered to take her backstage to meet the performers.

As the woman followed the man — later identified as Leavy Johnson — backstage, she claims he “suddenly … pushed Jane Doe to the ground and violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.”

According to The Tennessean, Johnson has since been arrested and charged with rape. He is currently awaiting trial.

Leavy Johnson

The woman claims Johnson had outstanding warrants for assault at the time of the alleged rape took place. She maintains that the arena, touring companies, the company that provided the security and the rappers all should have known that employing Johnson would “pose an unreasonable risk to others.”

A rep for Drake had no comment, while a rep for Future did not immediately return to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The case is ongoing.