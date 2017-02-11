Drake Responds to Rumors He Asked a Fan to Remove Her Hijab: ‘I Am Being Utilized in a Fake Media Story’

After receiving backlash for allegedly asking a fan to remove her hijab during a concert in London earlier this week, Drake said in a statement on Friday that it was a “fake media story.”

“I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me,” the statement, released on his Instagram, read.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper said he was speaking to four women at his O2 show, “one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf.”

“I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I really enjoy a friendly banter with the fans,” Drake wrote. “I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.”

“I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races,” he continued. “Perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us.”

Complex reports a video surfaced of the rapper allegedly telling an audience member, “You got on that hot ass scarf right there, you might wanna take this off.”

It was not clear if the concertgoer was wearing a hijab. The video has since been deleted.