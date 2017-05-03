Drake Rep Slams Former Porn Star’s Paternity Accusation: ‘She’s Just Another Woman Claiming He Got Them Pregnant’

Drake is hitting back at accusations from former porn star Sophie Brussaux, who claims she is pregnant with his child.

Brussaux—who was spotted with the rapper, 30, in January following his split from Jennifer Lopez—has hired two major New York City attorneys to begin the proceedings to prove paternity and seek child support, TMZ reports.

The site says Brussaux claims she is three and-a-half months pregnant, and believes the conception occurred at the end of January. A photo of the pair together in Amsterdam was taken on Jan. 24.

“If it’s in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe it is, he will do right by the child,” Drake’s rep tells PEOPLE. “She’s just another woman in a long line of women claiming he got them pregnant.”

Brussaux also claims to have texts, purportedly from Drake, urging her to undergo an abortion. A rep for Drake tells PEOPLE that they have not seen the message and cannot comment on its veracity.

Brussaux didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.