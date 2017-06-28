Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Leave Fast & Furious if They Don't 'Show Love to the Women' in Next Film
Music
A Comprehensive Guide to Drake's Alleged, Assorted and Actual Love Interests Over the Years
The Views rapper, most recently linked to Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, loves love
By Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda and Sarah Michaud
Updated
More
1 of 11
ROSALYN GOLD-ONWUDE
While they've yet to confirm or deny their status, Drake arrived at the June NBA Awards alongside Rosalyn "Ros" Gold-Onwude, an NBA sideline reporter most recently with the Golden State Warriors. The two bonded over basketball in late 2015 but "the first thing was the connection because we’re both black and Jewish,” she told Respect Mag. "We have that in common."
2 of 11
NICKI MINAJ
Romance rumors have swirled around the two for as long as they've been collaborating, which is to say: a long time. (How could you not think there was something there after that "Anaconda" lap dance??) Their friendship was strained since the Drake/Meek Mill beef of 2015, but the pair reunited in February of this year and made up completely in May. "I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you," Drake told Minaj from the Billboard Awards stage.
3 of 11
JENNIFER LOPEZ
So, are they or aren't they? While the pair has yet to confirm their relationship status, the singers took to their respective Instagram accounts to post the same cuddly pic — sans caption. "They seem to really like and respect each other, but it's early," an insider told PEOPLE. "Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it's too early to say more than that."
4 of 11
TAYLOR SWIFT
Collaboration rumors were at an all-time high when the "Style" singer attended Drake's 30th birthday party in late October. While the pair stress they're just friends, they did come together once more when the rapper debuted his Apple Music commercial of himself lip synching to Swift's "Bad Blood" while at the gym.
5 of 11
HAILEY BALDWIN
Drake and Baldwin were spotted at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy, a source told PEOPLE. "Drake and Hailey are dating super casually, but he is really into her. They met through mutual friends and are taking things slow," the source said back in June. (Baldwin does have a thing for vocally gifted Canadians.)
6 of 11
RIHANNA
In May, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and Drake had been "secretly dating for months." The longtime friends and collaborators have always fueled romance rumors (because their chemistry is an actual crime), so this was a massive victory for Drihanna shippers.
7 of 11
SERENA WILLIAMS
Despite months of romance rumors and reports, a rep for Williams told PEOPLE that the tennis star and Drake are "simply longtime friends." The two were first rumored to be involved romantically after they were spotted dining together at a Cincinnati restaurant, and then Drake was seen cheering Williams on at the Western amp Southern Open. When asked at a July press conference whether Drake was her "lucky charm," Williams replied, "We've been friends for, like, so many years ... Just like family."
8 of 11
TYRA BANKS
"I went on a date with her one time, yeah," Drake told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013. "We went to Disneyland in disguise actually, which was fun. I don't know if it was a date. It was a get together. We're close as well." They're so close, in fact, that the supermodel starred as Drake's girlfriend in the music video for his single "Child's Play," which gave us this gratifyingly explosive scene.
9 of 11
KAT DENNINGS
The rapper also told DeGeneres about his feelings for Dennings, who most recently dated Josh Groban. "I just always had a huge crush on Kat Dennings, and she was kind enough one night to oblige me and we went out for dinner," he revealed in 2013.
10 of 11
ZOË KRAVITZ
When asked by Complex in 2015 if she and Drake were dating, Kravitz said they were just very good friends … then added, "I'm very flirtatious. [But] he's family to me. He's a really, really awesome dude." (The feeling is mutual: Drake has said, "Zoë Kravitz is like one of my favorite people in the world.")
11 of 11
TATYANA ALI
In 2013, the actress told Wendy Williams she would star in a reality show about her love for Drake. "'Dirty Laundry,' or 'I Love Drake!' – in which I stalk him on tour and try to make him realize we're meant to be together," she said. "God, I love his voice." If this isn't a solid foundation for the beginning of a relationship, we don't know what is.
See Also
More
Michelle Rodriguez Threatens to Leave Fast & Furious if They Don't 'Show Love to the Women' in Next Film