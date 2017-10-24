Drake had a lot more than one dance during his ultra star-studded party on the eve of his 31st birthday on Monday night.

After dining in style at L.A. hotspot Catch, the Grammy-winning rapper rang in his big day at The h.wood Group’s newest nightclub, Poppy, alongside A-list celeb pals like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Hailey Baldwin, Tobey Maguire, G-Eazy, Kelly Rowland and more.

The guests — which also included Lamar Odom, Usain Bolt and Odell Beckham Jr. — channelled their inner child with sports-themed arcade games and a basketball photo booth, while sipping from red hard plastic cups that read “Aubrey’s Re- Bar- Mitzvah” and chowing down on pizza from “Papi’s Pizzeria” served in pizza boxes adorn with Drake’s photo on top.

My bar mitzvah board 😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

Celebrating 31 going on 13 with an over-the-top RE-bar-mitzvah sports themed bash, Champagne Papi was living up to his nickname, as he was surprised with a show-stopping band surrounded by dozens of sparklers and a parade of 31 of Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rose and Virginia Black bottles, toasting the night with his closet friends and family.

Keeping music in the family, Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, performed a handful of songs with jazz and blues tones dedicating them to “his successful son that he is SO proud of,” as Drake played deejay and MC’d throughout the night along to keep the party going. Guests left the nightclub around 2am.

Winner winner birthday dinner A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

The “Passionfruit” singer began his birthday festivities over the weekend in his native Toronto, sitting court-side at the Toronto Raptors game Saturday night before heading to a lavish Andy Warhol-themed party at Casa Loma.