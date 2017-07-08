Former Nickelodeon Star Drake Bell Returns to His Roots with New Music — Watch the Lyric Video for ‘Run Away’

Drake Bell is dipping back into the music scene with a whole new sound.

PEOPLE has the exclusive on the former Nickelodeon star’s new lyric video for his new song “Run Away,” a light summer tune that taps into Bell’s Southern California roots in his new EP Honest.

“Growing up listening to Sublime, being a surfer kid, this whole EP is a completely new sound,” Bell, 31, tells PEOPLE. “The last record I did was a pet project. For this record, it was time to get back in and give the fans some stuff.”

The former Drake & Josh star’s last foray into music was in 2014 with the release of “Ready Set Go!” Now, he says he’s ready to switch gears into something that’s “light and fun.”

“I had so much fun making this,” he says. “It was awesome. I’m just anxious to know what people think.”