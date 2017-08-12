Drake and Future Sued for $25 Million By Woman Who Was Allegedly Raped at Their Concert

A woman who was allegedly raped at a Drake and Future concert last year is suing the rappers — among others — for $25 million, claiming their negligence led to her attack.

According to a lawsuit filed earlier this week in federal court, the woman (identified only as Jane Doe) claims she attended the Drake/Future concert on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The woman claims that during the show, she was approached by “a man associated with Bridgestone Arena” who offered to take her backstage to meet the performers.

As the woman followed the man — later identified as Leavy Johnson — backstage, she claims he “suddenly … pushed Jane Doe to the ground and violently assaulted her, shattering her cell phone and causing severe physical and psychological injury.”

(Johnson has since been arrested and charged with rape, according to The Tennessean. He is currently awaiting trial.)

The woman claims Johnson had outstanding warrants for assault at the time of the alleged rape and claims the arena, the touring companies, the company that provided the security and the rappers all should have known that employing Johnson would “pose an unreasonable risk to others.”

The woman is seeking no less than $25 million in damages, plus court costs.

Attempts to reach the companies involved, as well as reps for Drake and Future, were unsuccessful.