Drake Accuses Country Club of Racial Profiling on Coachella Trip in Now-Deleted Instagram Post

Drake fans took aim at an upscale California country club after the rapper accused the staff of “racial profiling.”

The 30-year-old “Hotline Bling” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to blast The Madison Club, a private golf resort in La Quinta.

“The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella,” Drake wrote in a post that has since been deleted.

And with that, fans of the self-proclaimed 6 God took to social media to criticize the club — and, naturally, they used Drake lyrics and song and album titles to do it.

“U are Doing It All Wrong. Sooner Than Later you are gonna be Over and we are gon Feel No Ways about it,” one person wrote in the review section of the Club’s Facebook page.

The Madison Club getting bombs dropped on after Drake put them on blast 😂😭😂 #Drake #themadisonclub #Coachella pic.twitter.com/IJUJi4pYag — Yellow Magic (@tmvgod) April 17, 2017

“KMT you have a lot of Room for Improvement and I doubt you’ll have a Comeback Season from this. For now Take Care and Less Life.”

Another person wrote: “If you’re reading this it’s too late … Y’all are going to need some good PR & social media crisis help after disrespecting Drake like that ya know.”

“You guys didn’t Take Care of my man Aubrey, so enjoy these reVIEWS, you’ll thank us later,” one Drake fan posted.

Drake performed alongside Future on Saturday at Coachella in Indio, Billboard reports.

The Madison Club did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.