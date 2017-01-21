Rachel Platten, One Direction Songwriter Angered by Donald Trump’s Inaugural Ball Music Act for Unauthorized Use of Their Songs

All eyes were on Donald Trump at his inaugural Freedom Ball, but all ears were on The Piano Guys’ cover songs.

Country artist Rachel Platten called out the musical act after they performed an unauthorized cover of her popular single “Fight Song.”

“While I respect the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of power,” Platten said in a series of two tweets, “I want to make clear that at no point did the Piano Guys … ask for permission, nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight.”

While I respect the office of the President and the peaceful transfer of power, I want to make clear that at at no point did the Piano Guys — Rachel Platten (@RachelPlatten) January 21, 2017

ask for permission, nor did I or anyone on my team know of, approve or endorse their decision to play Fight Song tonight. — Rachel Platten (@RachelPlatten) January 21, 2017

At the event, the Utah-based music group played a mash-up of “Amazing Grace” and “Fight Song” – which was the anthem at many Hillary Clinton campaign rallies last year, including at the Democratic National Convention.

But Platten wasn’t the only one who was frustrated with The Piano Guys.

Savan Kotecha, the songwriter of One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” threatened to sue after his song was played by the foursome at the same inaugural ball.

“They were absolutely NOT given permission to use WMYB at the inaugural ball. I will be looking into taking action,” Kotecha tweeted.

They were absolutely NOT given permission to use WMYB at the inaugural ball. I will be looking into taking action. — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) January 21, 2017

There's nothing I can do re WMYB now, but the song was written out of love for my wife. It's just heartbreaking that it was used to …(1/2) — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) January 21, 2017

(2/2) celebrated a man who stands for divisiveness. — Savan Kotecha (@Savan_Kotecha) January 21, 2017

“There’s nothing I can do re WMYB now, but the song was written out of love for my wife. It’s just heartbreaking that it was used to celebrated (sic) a man who stands for divisiveness,” he concluded his series of tweets.

The Piano Guys also performed Kotecha’s “What Makes You Beautiful” at Trump’s “Make America Great Again” inaugural concert on Thursday.

Following their inaugural ball performance, The Piano Guys released a statement via Twitter. “Our performance tonight, which combined ‘Fight Song’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics,” the group wrote in one tweet.

Our performance tonight, which combined "Fight Song" and "Amazing Grace" had nothing to do with Hillary Clinton or politics…. — ThePianoGuys (@PianoGuys) January 21, 2017

We chose to perform our version of "Fight Song/Amazing Grace" – it was not endorsed by Rachel Platten. We love Rachel and we love her song. — ThePianoGuys (@PianoGuys) January 21, 2017

Concluding, “We chose to perform our version of “Fight Song/Amazing Grace” – it was not endorsed by Rachel Platten. We love Rachel and we love her song.”

The collection of performers at Friday’s soirées included singer Sam Moore, Silhouettes, The Rockettes, Pelican 212, The Piano Guys, Circus 1903, Cache Olson, Lexi Walker and Erin Boheme.

The Trumps slow danced to a live cover of “My Way” – famously first recorded by Frank Sinatra – at the Freedom and Liberty Balls, and danced to a rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” at the Armed Services Ball.