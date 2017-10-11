Oh, how times change.

Eminem is not afraid to take a stand against Donald Trump, but the POTUS once stan-ed for him at the podium. It all went down during the Shady National Convention in 2004, a mock campaign organized by MTV to celebrate the debut of the rapper’s satellite radio channel, Shade 45. The future president, identified as the “Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Cash,” went before a crowd of adoring Slim fans and endorsed him for the highest office in the land.

“When the Shady party called and told me there’s going to be a convention, I said it’s gotta be a really big one and it’s gotta be right here in New York because this is the best city anywhere in the world, am I right? Of course, I’m right. I’m always right. I’m Donald Trump, I’m always right,” began the real estate baron turned television star turned politician.

“I know a winner when I see one, and Donald Trump is telling you right now Slim Shady is a winner,” he continued, before bringing the rapper out to the podium. “He’s got brains, he’s got guts and he’s got Donald Trump’s vote!”

The night also featured a live performance from Eminem, along with appearances and endorsements from “cabinet members” Dr. Dre and 50 Cent. Eminem’s “campaign manager” was Ludacris and the unofficial mayor of NYC was Sean “Diddy” Combs.

On Tuesday night during the 2017 BET Awards, Eminem, 44, delivered a nearly-five minute freestyle rap dedicated solely to the president, 71, calling him a “b—” and putting him on blast for his comments about Charlottesville, as well as his recent attack on NFL player protests.

In a track called “The Storm,” Eminem rapped, “This is his form of distraction/Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

After several long pauses in an attempt to keep himself in check after clearly being overly frustrated at the POTUS’ actions, he continued with his rapping, “But we better give Obama props/Because what we got in the office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Eminem also called out his fans who claim to be supporters of both him and Trump.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line/You’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ Or who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this/F— you.”