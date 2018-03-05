Donald Glover Announces Childish Gambino Awaken, My Love! North American Concert Tour

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: Childish Gambino performs live on stage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2 at Randall's Island on June 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/WireImage)
Ruth Kinane
March 05, 2018 01:22 PM
Donald Glover announced on Monday that he’s hitting the road as his hip-hop alter ego, Childish Gambino.

Kicking off Sept. 6 in Atlanta, the star’s first tour in support of his 2016 album Awaken, My Love! is slated to stop in 13 other North American cities. Among the famed venues: New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Center, and Los Angeles’ Forum. The jaunt will wrap up in Vancouver on Sept. 30.

As for his opening act, hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd will support the Atlanta star and creator.

A presale begins Tuesday. Tickets go on sale Friday. For more information, visit Childish Gambino’s official website.

Check out the list of tour dates and venues below:

9/6 Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena
9/8 Chicago, IL – United Center
9/10 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre
9/12 Boston, MA – TD Garden
9/14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
9/18 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
9/19 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
9/22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
9/23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
9/26 Inglewood, CA – The Forum
9/27 Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
9/29 Seattle, WA – KeyArena
9/30 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

