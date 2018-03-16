'American Pie' Singer Don McLean, 72, Steps Out with 24-Year-Old Model and Catfish Alum

Don McLean appears to have a new woman in his life.

The 72-year-old “American Pie” singer was seen out and about in England with Paris Dylan, a 24-year-old Catfish alum, model and social media star. McLean is currently abroad to promote his upcoming spring tour of the U.K. and Ireland, and his new lady friend is making the press rounds with him. Dylan shared several photos from television and radio studios in Manchester to her Instagram this week.

“Don was on BBC Breakfast today and the whole entire production crew had to run out after to get photos with him,” she captioned image posted on Thursday. “Such a nice time in Manchester!”

A rep for McLean did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment on his relationship with Dylan.

Don McLean and Paris Dylan at a radio interview in London. Paris Dylan/Instagram

In addition to being featured on websites for Playboy and MAXIM, Dylan made a high-profile appearance on an episode of the MTV reality show Catfish in 2017.

The episode centered around a complex incident that occurred in 2011, when Dylan (then known as Paris Roxanne, and also Paris Dunn) was 17. At that time she began an online relationship with 33-year-old NBA player Chris “Birdman” Andersen, exchanging frequent messages and even nude photos. Ultimately they both discovered that neither were speaking to one another, but to a Canadian woman Shelly Chartier, who orchestrated the scheme in an effort to extort money from the basketball star.

Chartier was arrested and charged with seven counts of fraud in 2015, resulting in an 18-month prison sentence, reports The Blast.

Dylan, according to her website, “is really into ’60s and ’70s music” and often poses backstage and at fan conventions with icons of the era. This would likely explain how she first came to cross paths with McLean. While it’s uncertain when (or even if) the relationship got romantic, the pair first appeared together on Dylan’s Instagram in November 2016.

Dylan is the first woman McLean has been linked to since his split from Patrisha Shnier, his wife of 29 years, in 2016. In January of that year he was arrested at his home in Maine for domestic violence against Shnier. In a statement soon after the incident, Shnier claimed that the singer “terrorized” her for hours the night of his arrest. The statement added, “For the first 10 years or so, his rage was unfathomably deep and very scary.”

That June McLean pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief, and criminal restraint as part of a “deferred disposition” — meaning the charges would be dismissed if he complied with the court’s orders over the next year.

“Don has been adamant since day one that he did not do what his now ex-wife said he did,” McLean’s lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE. “But in the end, he decided it was better to just resolve the case now and be done with it by entering pleas with zero jail, zero probation, and only fines.”

The charges were dismissed in July 2017.