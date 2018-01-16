Fans of the ’90s rock band The Cranberries are mourning the loss of singer Dolores O’Riordan by streaming and downloading the band’s music on services like Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

Digital music streams and downloads of songs by the group, along with O’Riordan’s solo work, surged over the past day in the wake of the singer’s death on Monday. A Spotify spokesperson told Fortune that, since news broke of O’Riordan’s passing, streams of The Cranberries’ catalogue jumped by a whopping 992%. Among the individual tracks seeing the biggest spikes were 1993’s “Linger” and 1994’s “Zombie,” with the hit singles seeing their global Spotify streams increase by 664% and 320% on Monday compared to the same day a week ago, the company said.

Meanwhile, four Cranberries albums currently rank in the top six most-downloaded albums on Apple’s iTunes charts. Stars: The Best Of, a greatest hits album for the band, is second on the iTunes chart behind only the soundtrack for the new 21st Century Fox movie The Greatest Showman.

On Amazon’s Movers & Shakers rankings for digital music sales, The Cranberries’ most recent album, 2017’s Something Else, ranks second among the most-downloaded albums, seeing a sales surge of more than 940,000% over the past 24 hours. Four of the band’s singles rank in the top five most-downloaded digital songs on Amazon’s list, with “Linger” (up more than 150,000%) ranking second behind “I’ve Been Blind” by The Fratellis. The Cranberries and O’Riordan are also dominating Amazon’s ranking of physical CD and vinyl sales, claiming all of the top ten slots, with O’Riordan’s 2009 solo album, No Baggage, ranking fourth with sales up more than 200,000% in the past 24 hours.

O’Riordan’s publicist announced on Monday morning that the 46-year-old singer had died in London, though the cause of her death has yet to be made public. Throughout Monday, celebrities and fellow musicians shared their condolences and memories of O’Riordan online.