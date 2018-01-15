Dolores O'Riordan: The Cranberries Singer's Life in Pictures

2014

2014 was a year that brought hardships for O'Riordan: She and Burton separated and subsequently divorced. She was arrested after allegedly stomping on a flight attendant's foot on a flight from New York to Shannon, Ireland, according to the Independent.

However, O'Riordian did launch a new musical venture in 2014: A band called D.A.R.K. with Andy Rourke, bass player for The Smiths and Ole Koretsky, a songwriter and deejay.