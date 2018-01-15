Music

Dolores O'Riordan: The Cranberries Singer's Life in Pictures

The Cranberries vocalist, who rose to fame alongside her fellow Irishmen with songs like “Linger” and “Dreams,” died at the age of 46 on Monday

1971

O'Riordan was born in 1971 to parents Terence and Eileen O'Riordan. She was the youngest of seven children and raised in County Limerick, Ireland.

1990

At 19, O'Riordan auditioned for a band that would eventually become The Cranberries, but was originally called The Cranberry Saw Us. She nabbed the position of lead singer in the band, which also featured drummer Fergal Lawler, guitarist Noel Hogan and bassist Mike Hogan. The first song the band wrote together, "Linger," went on to become one of their best-known singles.

1993

The Cranberries released their first full album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?, in 1993. The title was inspired by the band's desire to make it in the music business; they had previously recorded four EPs but had yet to reach any significant level of fame. This album, however, brought the success they were craving: It hit the number one spot on the U.K. charts, as well as at home in Ireland. In the U.S., they sold 5 million copies.

1994

1994 saw O'Riordan marry Don Burton, who had previously served as the tour manager for Duran Duran. They tied the knot in July of that year. It was a big year for O'Riordan professionally, too: The Cranberries released their second album, No Need to Argue, which featured their hit song "Zombie."

1997

Three years later, O'Riordan gave birth to the couple's first child, Taylor Baxter. They'd go on to have a second daughter, Molly Leigh, in January 2001. This all came as The Cranberries continued to produce albums — 1996's To the Faithful Departed, 1999's Bury the Hatchet and 2001's Wake Up and Smell the Coffee — to varying reviews. O'Riordan wrote all the lyrics for the band's albums, and most of the music, too. (On some songs, she shared the credit with guitarist Noel Hogan.)

2001

Raised a devout Catholic, O'Riordan reportedly held a great respect for Pope John Paul II and had multiple opportunities to perform at the Vatican's Christmas concert. The first came in 2001.

2003

Wake Up and Smell the Coffee turned out to be the last Cranberries album before the band went on hiatus to focus on their solo careers.

2005

During the band's hiatus, O'Riordan gave birth to her third daughter, Dakota Rain, who was born in April. Although the singer was rumored to be working on a solo album in the early years of the hiatus, she did spend those years collaborating with other artists and even appeared in the movie Click.

2007

In May 2007, O'Riordan released her first solo album, Are You Listening?. First released in Ireland, the album is best known for its lead single, "Ordinary Day."

2009

Six years after they originally announced their hiatus, The Cranberries revealed they'd be reuniting for a world tour. O'Riordan also released her second solo album, No Baggage, that same year.

2014

2014 was a year that brought hardships for O'Riordan: She and Burton separated and subsequently divorced. She was arrested after allegedly stomping on a flight attendant's foot on a flight from New York to Shannon, Ireland, according to the Independent.

However, O'Riordian did launch a new musical venture in 2014: A band called D.A.R.K. with Andy Rourke, bass player for The Smiths and Ole Koretsky, a songwriter and deejay.

2016

After a successful 2009 tour, the band reunited once again in 2016 for a European tour. The tour eventually was extended to North America, but they ended up canceling several dates due to O'Riordan's health issues. O'Riordan also released a new album with D.A.R.K. called Science Agrees.

2018

O'Riordan died on Jan. 15 in London. She was in the city for a recording session, according to her publicist. At the time of her death, no details were given other than it happened "suddenly." She was 46 years old.

