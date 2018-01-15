Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries Dead at 46

Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish musician who fronted ’90s superstars The Cranberries, has reportedly died at the age of 46.

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time,” O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement to the BBC. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Riordan is survived by her three children, 20-year-old son Taylor, 16-year-old daughter Molly and 12-year-old daughter Dakota.

“The best time in my life was the years spent at home with my family,” she told the Irish News in May 2017. “I love being a mum. My kids don’t see me as a famous person, or have any kind of expectation; I’m just their mum.”

Dolores O'Riordan EDMOND SADAKA EDMOND/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

bye bye Gio. We're off to Ireland 🍀 pic.twitter.com/d6HKOFJqGB — Dolores O'Riordan (@DolORiordan) January 4, 2018

The front woman last updated her Twitter page in early January with a photo holding a cat. “Bye bye Gio. We’re off to Ireland,” she captioned the post.