The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan's Death Is 'Not Suspicious,' Police Say

The unexpected death of Dolores O’Riordan is not being treated as suspicious, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed Tuesday.

The Cranberries singer was in London for a recording session at the time of her death, her publicist confirmed in a statement. She was 46.

“Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death. Officers were called at 9:05 a.m. on Monday 15th January to a hotel in Park Lane. A woman in her mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue,” Scotland Yard officials said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Just over three weeks before her sudden death, the Irish musician assured her fans she was “feeling good” after canceling the Cranberries’ tour earlier in the year because of ongoing issues with her back problem.

Her boyfriend Olé Koretsky, who was also her bandmate in rock group D.A.R.K., recently shared an Instagram photo of the couple hanging out on New Year’s Eve.

“NYE: take away, TV, pajamas,” he captioned the selfie.

Dolores O'Riordan Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Friends of O’Riordan are shocked by her sudden death, including those who were in contact with her just recently.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, O’Riordan’s longtime friend and Eleven Seven International Managing Director Dan Waite revealed the singer had left a voicemail on his phone hours before she died.

“Dolores left me a voice message just after midnight last night stating how much she loved Bad Wolves’ version of ‘Zombie.’ She was looking forward to seeing me in the studio and recording vocals,” Waite said of O’Riordan’s remix of The Cranberries’ 1994 hit single with the hard rock band, Bad Wolves.

“She sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week. The news of her passing is devastating and my thoughts are with Don her ex-husband, her children, and her mother,” he added.

The Cranberries WENN

The remaining members of The Cranberries also spoke out about their grief on Monday.

“We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores,” Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan wrote in a joint statement on social media. “She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today,” they added.