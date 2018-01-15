Remember Dolores O'Riordan with Her Greatest Musical Moments in The Cranberries

The sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan, beloved and immensely talented frontwoman of The Cranberries, has rocked the music world. The Irish band was one of the most popular rock acts of its time, selling more than 40 million records worldwide, with several albums netting platinum certifications in the U.S.

To pay tribute to the legendary band, we’ve rounded up the five essential songs that any Cranberries fan should be listening to right now. Check them out below, and watch the videos.

‘Linger’

The breakout from The Cranberries’ debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, “Linger” was originally written by the band’s first singer, Niall Quinn, before O’Riordan reimagined it after joining the band. O’Riordan says it’s based on her first serious kiss and a soldier she once fell in love with. “Linger,” along with many others on this list, was recently re-released as a more acoustic version on the band’s 2017 compilation album Something Else.

‘Zombie’

The Top 40 hit “Zombie” was released as the lead single to the band’s second and most successful album, No Need to Argue. It’s a protest song written in tribute to Tim Parry and Jonathan Ball, who were killed in the Washington bomb attacks of 1993.

‘Dreams’

The Cranberries’ debut single, “Dreams,” has lived on as one of the band’s most beloved and enduring songs. O’Riordan’s ex Mike Mahoney sang the backing vocals.

‘Ode to My Family’

“Ode to My Family” followed “Zombie” as the second, and nearly as successful, single from the sophomore album No Need to Argue. O’Riordan composed a string arrangement for the song, and wrote it in response to her newfound success, nostalgically looking back on the simplicity of childhood.

‘When You’re Gone’

From The Cranberries’ relatively divisive third album, To the Faithful Departed, comes the adored “When You’re Gone,” which O’Riordan wrote alone. The gorgeous music video is mostly filmed in black-and-white.