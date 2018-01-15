James Corden, Hozier and More React to the Unexpected Death of The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan

Fellow musicians and fans are mourning the loss of The Cranberries’ lead singer Dolores O’Riordan, who reportedly died in a London hotel at the age of 46.
“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time,” O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement to the BBC. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
Many shared their condolences and personal experiences with the Irish musician on Twitter.
“We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan,” Duran Duran wrote. “Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time.”
Singer Hozier added, “My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family.”
James Corden recalled meeting O’Rioran when he was just 15 years old.
“She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day,” he tweeted. “She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x”
The Irish band Kodaline, Questlove and others also posted tributes on social media.
O’Riordan is survived by her three children, 20-year-old son Taylor, 16-year-old daughter Molly and 12-year-old daughter Dakota.
“The best time in my life was the years spent at home with my family,” she told the Irish News in May 2017. “I love being a mum. My kids don’t see me as a famous person, or have any kind of expectation; I’m just their mum.”