Just a little more than three weeks before her sudden death, The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan assured her fans she was “feeling good” after cancelling the band’s tour earlier in the year because of ongoing issues with her health.

“Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good!” she wrote on the band’s Facebook account. “I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo”

The Irish musician, who was 46 at the time of her death, was in London for a recording session, her publicist confirmed in a statement to the BBC. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” read the statement.

A cause of death has not been announced.

Dolores O'Riordan Frank Hoensch/Redferns

“Police in Westminster are dealing with a sudden death. Officers were called at 9:05 a.m. on Monday 15th January to a hotel in Park Lane. A woman in her mid-40s was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries continue,” police said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Last July, the band thanked their fans for their “outpouring of support” after they were forced to cancel most of their European summer tour because of O’Riordan’s “recovery from her ongoing back problem.”

“Her doctors have now instructed her to cancel her upcoming almost sold out tour of North America with the band,” they added, saying her recovery “has not been going as well as expected.” The musicians had been scheduled to tour in the States from Sept. 11 through Oct. 6.

O’Riordan is survived by her three children, 20-year-old son Taylor, 16-year-old daughter Molly and 12-year-old daughter Dakota.