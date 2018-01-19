Dolores O'Riordan's Cause of Death May Not Be Determined Until April, Says Coroner

The exact cause of Dolores O’Riordan’s sudden death will not be determined until “various tests” have been completed, a London Coroner announced Friday.

The Cranberries singer, 46, died suddenly in a London hotel room on Monday and the official inquest into her death has been adjourned until April 3 so that the tests can be run.

“This lady was staying at a hotel in central London when on Monday, Jan. 15, she was found unresponsive in her room,” Stephen Earl from Westminster Coroner’s Court told PEOPLE in a statement Friday.

“The London Ambulance Service was contacted and verified her death at the scene,” he continued. “Subsequently the Met Police attended, and they determined the death to be non-suspicious.”

“A post-mortem has now been carried out and the court is awaiting results of various tests that have been commissioned.”

When the official inquest is completed it is expected that O’Riordan will return to Ireland and be laid to rest alongside her father, Terence, at Caherelly Cemetery in County Limerick. A mass will also take place at the local church in Ballybricken, where she once sang and played the organ.

Speaking for the first time since the singer’s untimely death, her mother, Eileen O’Riordan, has described the outpouring of tributes from across the world as “a great source of comfort” to her family.

“We want to thank all the people of Limerick who have remembered Dolores this week,” Eileen O’Riordan told the Limerick Leader, before going on to thank the thousands who’ve stood in the rain to sign a book of condolence at Limerick City Hall.

“It has meant a huge amount to us and has been a great source of comfort,” she continued.

On Thursday, the singer’s partner Olé Korestsy and ex-Smiths bass player Andy Rourke also spoke movingly about their “overwhelming sadness” at O’Riordan’s death on their website for their band D.A.R.K.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair,” Koretsky wrote. “Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful,” he added. “The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

O’Riordan is survived by her ex-husband, Don Burton, and her three children, Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain.