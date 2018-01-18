Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Says His 'Heart Is Broken' and 'Beyond Repair' After Her Death

The partner of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan says that his “heart is broken” and “beyond repair” after her sudden death in London, Monday.

New York-based DJ and record producer Olé Koretsky had been working with girlfriend O’Riordan on a new collaboration called D.A.R.K., alongside ex-Smiths bass player Andy Rourke, and used the band’s website to pay tribute.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair,” Koretsky wrote in the emotional message, which spoke of the band’s “overwhelming sadness” at O’Riordan’s death.

The band released an album called Science Agrees in September 2016 and were recording new material at the time of O’Riordan’s tragic death.

“Delores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful,” he added. “The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

Rourke added that he was also “heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores.”

“I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend,” he said. “It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Scotland Yard announced Wednesday that the singer’s death was being treated as “non-suspicious.” A statement from Westminster Coroner’s Court is expected on Friday morning.

O’Riordan is survived by her ex-husband, Don Burton, and her three children, Taylor Baxter, Molly Leigh and Dakota Rain.