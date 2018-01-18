Dolly Parton Is Now the Proud Holder of Two Guinness World Records

Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, philanthropist, theme park owner, and now…a world record holder!

The “9 to 5” singer has been recognized in the Guinness World Records 2018 edition for earning the records for most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Country Songs chart as well as most hits on the U.S. Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist.

Parton beat out the likes of George Jones, Elvis Presley, and Reba McEntire as the only artist with Top 20 hits from the 1960s-2010s, starting with “Something Fishy” in 1967 and including a new version of “Jolene” recorded with Pentatonix in 2016. The “Jolene” a cappella was also her 107th overall chart entry, which earned her the second world record.

“To receive these two Guinness World Records is so great,” Parton said when presented with her official record title certificates in Nashville. “Joining so many wonderful singers and songwriters who have been honored this way feels so special to me. You never know when you start out with your work how it’s going to turn out, but to have these two world records makes me feel very humbled and blessed!”