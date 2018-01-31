Just like Dolly Parton has an admirer in Adele, Adele has a super fan in Parton!

After the 29-year-old British singer showed off a photo of herself emulating the country star in an elaborate costume, Parton took to her Twitter with a video expressing how touched she was.

“Adele… likes me?!” Parton, 72, said in the video posted Wednesday morning. “I was knocked out. I was so honored. I was so flattered. I loved your outfit. I thought that was great. I think I had an outfit just like it back in the day. In fact, I thought that was a picture of me back in the day.”

She continued, “But I was really touched with what you said. I was really honored that you would even know me that well or like my music, so I just wanted to thank you and say you’re making me look good.”

Parton then asked Adele to share some of her supporters.

“If I can have just a fraction of your fans, that can help me buy some cheaper wigs and some more clothes, some more things,” she joked. “I’m gonna dress like you next time. I love you.”

The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you! We wish We could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life. I'll always love you x pic.twitter.com/4B7GsNffOf — Adele (@Adele) January 30, 2018

Adele shared the photo of her musical cosplay — complete with a pink studded pantsuit, feather boa, blue eyeshadow and blonde wig — where she struck a pose with a guitar.

“The effortless queen of song, Dolly Parton! We love you!” she wrote. “We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability. You were the hero of our night! A hero of my life.” She ended the message with a nod to one of Parton’s best-known songs: “I’ll always love you.”

Parton’s response was complete with the caption, “You’re so fabulous! I will always love you!”

Parton expressed her love for Adele in a 2016 interview with Digital Spy, saying that she “would love to do something with her.”

She added, “I just love her. I love how she looks, I love how she sings, I love how she is.”

The vocal powerhouse also earned a shout-out in Parton’s 2016 song “Head Over High Heels,” with the reference to “painting my lips red and my eyes like Adele.”

The “Hello” singer is no stranger to dressing up as her idols. For her 27th birthday in May 2015, she threw on some aviators, a leather jacket and some beard scruff to become Faith-era George Michael.