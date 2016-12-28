Does This Super Cuddly Photo Confirm Drake’s Romance with Jennifer Lopez?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are getting very cozy together.

Both the 30-year-old rapper and the 47-year-old pop star shared a cuddly photo on Instagram early Wednesday morning. Although neither entertainer offered an explanation for the love fest — which shows Lopez laying on Drake’s lap as he wraps his arms around her and eyes the camera with a smirk — many fans are taking it as a confirmation of their rumored romance.

Although many are thrilled with the apparent relationship, Drake’s on-again-off-again flame Rihanna doesn’t seem so happy. Some keen-eyed fans shared that the 28-year-old Barbadian beauty unfollowed Lopez on Instagram over the Christmas weekend.

Talk of a relationship between the stars circulated earlier this month when the rapper was spotted at Lopez’s Vegas show twice, but a source who knows them both previously told PEOPLE the entertainers are just friends — for now.

“They seem to really like and respect each other, but it’s early,” says the source. “Where it goes, we shall see. Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something, but it’s too early to say more than that.”

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

For now, the duo — who were also spotted attending the same party at L.A. hotspot Delilah last week — are said to be working on new music together.

“They’re making beautiful music together,” says the source. “They are spending a lot of time together and really enjoying each other, but right now it’s about the music.”