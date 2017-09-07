People

See Rod Stewart Drop His Pants in Silly New Video for DNCE’s ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ Remake

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

They’re bringin’ sexy back!

Rod Stewart and DNCE joined forces to update his 1978 disco hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive premiere of the lyric video for the new single. The paper doll-themed clip for the funked-up track features throwback photos of Stewart — and if ya wanna look at what his body looks like today, jump to the 1:56 mark, where he drops trou.

Stewart and the Joe Jonas-fronted act released the reimagined take on the classic last month before performing it at the MTV VMAs.

“Rod Stewart is a true legend, so when the opportunity arose for us to collaborate with him on a new version of ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy‘, it was a no brainer,” the band told PEOPLE. “We’re so pumped for everyone to check out the lyric video. And bonus — you get sexy throwback pictures of Rod!”

The pop icon, 72, was just as excited to work with the band.

“DNCE has done a terrific version,” he told PEOPLE. “When it was suggested that we should redo it, I wondered what they had in mind. It’s gotta have the same bass line. The producer [Rami] is an absolute genius, and Joe has changed the melodies, which is great — so refreshing after 30-odd years.”