DNCE is coming back for seconds with a little help from Nicki Minaj.

Joe Jonas’ band and the Grammy-nominated rapper just released their new single, “Kissing Strangers,” which picks up where last year’s inescapable hit “Cake by the Ocean” left off thanks to its funky bass line and nah-nah-nah hook. The group has wasted no time putting out new music — DNCE’s self-titled debut only came out in November of last year. (You can read EW’s review of the record here.)

Meanwhile, Minaj has been busy whetting appetites for her fourth studio album, expected later this year. Just a few months into 2017, she’s already released a trilogy of her own songs (including the Remy Ma diss track “No Frauds”) and hopped on jams from Gucci Mane, Nick Jonas, Jason Derulo, David Guetta, and more. Thanks to her prolific output, she now has more Hot 100 singles than any other woman in history.

Earlier this week, Minaj dropped a video for “Run Up,” her collaboration Major Lazer and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Take a listen to “Kissing Strangers” above.

