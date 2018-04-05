FIRST LISTEN: DNCE Featured on New Single 'Hands Up' with Producer Duo Merk & Kremont

Producer duo Merk & Kremont teamed up with DNCE on their new single “Hands Up” — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen before the bop drops on Friday.

“I throw my hands up / I’ve already made my mind up / Never get down on my luck,” DNCE frontman Joe Jonas sings on the chorus of the funked-up dance track, ditching a frustrating relationship and pledging to “get on with” his life.

The Italian-born producers Merk & Kremont (that’s Federico Mercuri and Giordano Cremona) partnered in 2011 and in recent years have become some of the most successful up-and-comers on the EDM scene. The group — who just played the Ultra festival in Miami — have garnered support from top acts including Avicii, Steve Angello and Nicky Romero.

Merk & Kremont

Merk & Kremont

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

DNCE Paul Morigi/Getty

DNCE

DNCE formed in 2015, when Jonas, 28, launched the band with guitarist JinJoo Lee, bassist Cole Whittle and drummer Jack Lawless. Their breakthrough hit “Cake By the Ocean” cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the following year they released their acclaimed self-titled LP and took home the best new artist title at the MTV VMAs.

The acts will perform “Hands Up” live for the first time Friday in Milan.