See DNCE Superfans Freak Out When the Band Surprises Them with a Chance to Sing Together

Getting a chance to perform with DNCE would be better than eating cake by the ocean for these diehards.

In an exclusive clip from one of the finale episodes of Best.Cover.Ever., DNCE’s Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle surprise Los Angeles-based singer Will Makar and Filipino duo Lesha x ELM to inform the hopefuls they’ll be competing for an opportunity to duet with the band.

“I want you guys to go out there and shock the hell out of them,” host Ludacris tells the “Kissing Strangers” crooners, who recently headlined Base*FEST at Florida’s Naval Air Station Pensacola.

So DNCE hops in a yellow golf cart and heads off to greet the contestants, finalists chosen from a crop who previously submitted their own versions of the group’s songs.

“All right, this is like, real,” Houston native Makar says after meeting the foursome.

Alicia “Lesha” Litonjua marvels at Jonas, “You’re right next to me!” And her bandmate Emilio “Leo” Malli reacts, “I didn’t faint. That’s good.”

But the hardest part is still to come for the competitors: facing off in front of DNCE for a shot at eventually collaborating with them.

With Friday’s episode, DNCE joins Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and Keith Urban as artists who have helped their fans’ dreams come true by giving them a chance to perform with one of today’s top musicians.

See who wins when DNCE’s Best.Cover.Ever. episode premieres on YouTube Friday at 4 p.m. ET.