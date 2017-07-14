DMX Charged with Fraud for Evading $1.7 Million in Taxes in 'Multi-Year Scheme'

X didn’t give it to them.

Rapper DMX has been arrested and charged with tax fraud for what prosecutors are calling a “a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS.”

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, allegedly evaded paying $1.7 million in tax liabilities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a press release after his Thursday arrest.

The 46-year-old was indicted on 14 counts, including tax evasion, and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. PEOPLE’s requests to his rep for further comment were not immediately answered and it remains unclear if he’s obtained an attorney.

“For years, Earl Simmons, the recording artist and performer known as DMX, made millions from his chart-topping songs, concert performances and television shows,” Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said in a statement. “But while raking in millions from his songs, including his 2003 hit ‘X Gon’ Give it to Ya,’ DMX didn’t give any of it to the IRS. Far from it, DMX allegedly went out of his way to evade taxes, including by avoiding personal bank accounts, setting up accounts in other’s names and paying personal expenses largely in cash.”

Kim alleged that DMX also once refused to tape reality TV show Celebrity Couples Therapy – on which he appeared in 2012 – until his payment check was reissued without withholding any taxes.

DMX also allegedly didn’t file personal income tax returns between 2010 and 2015, and frequently had his royalty income deposited into his managers’ bank accounts, who then provided it to him in cash.

“Celebrity rapper or not, all Americans must pay their taxes, and together with our partners at the IRS, we will pursue those who deliberately and criminally evade this basic obligation of citizenship,” concluded Kim.

This isn’t the first time the rapper – whose biggest hits include “Party Up (Up In Here)” – has faced personal and legal turmoil.

In February of last year, the rapper reportedly suffered a drug overdose in Yonkers, New York. He has also been arrested multiple times for failing to pay child support to his ex-wife for care of their four kids, and spent two months in jail in one of the instances.

He was famously arrested in 2004 for allegedly trying to steal a car at New York’s Kennedy Airport and was cited in a criminal complaint earlier this year for an alleged robbery at a Newark gas station.