DJ Denies He Groped Taylor Swift in Court Testimony and Says Her Allegation Ruined His Reputation

Former radio show host David Mueller is looking to clear his name after Taylor Swift accused him of sexual assault, an allegation that he says has cost him his job – and lots of money.

On the second day of the headline-making trial, Mueller’s attorney, Gabe McFarland, said his client denies touching Swift inappropriately at a 2013 meet-and-greet in Colorado. He added that the star’s allegation cost Mueller his “dream job” at 98.5 KYGO radio, according to E! Online

“Mueller absolutely unequivocally denies he put his hand under her skirt and grabbed her bottom or touched her inappropriately,” McFarland said in court.

“Mueller has been hurt and wants his good name back and he wants to be fairly compensated for income he lost and ability to earn income in the future.”

Mueller first sued Swift in 2015. Along with being fired from the radio station, Mueller says that he has been banned from Swift concerts for life after the 27-year-old accused him of grabbing her butt during the photo-opp.

“My hand came into contact with a part of her body … what seemed to be a ribcage or ribs,” Mueller said during his testimony on Tuesday. He said that he did not mistake Swift’s ribs for her behind, adding that it’s a “humiliating thing to be accused of something that despicable.”

The “Out of the Woods” singer later countersued Mueller, saying in court papers that he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Swift’s attorney, Douglas Baldridge, said that the star is asking for a $1 verdict because she’s “not trying to bankrupt this man.”

Taylor Swift Gets Pre-Trial Victory in Her Legal Battle With DJ Who Allegedly Groped Her

“She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone puts their hand on you,” added Swift’s counsel. “Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous or not — is entitled to not have that happen.”

Swift revealed in her countersuit that any money she wins will be donated to “charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

The singer is expected to take the stand at some point during the nine-day trial.