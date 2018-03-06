They didn’t want DJ Khaled to open up about fatherhood, so he had to do it.

The superstar deejay may be known for smash hit collaborations and hyping up fans on stage and on social media, but he’s ready to reveal his softer side: Father of Asahd.

In a sweet new video serving as an open letter to his son and his fans, Khaled, 42, shares never-before-seen home footage of son Asahd, 17 months, and opens up about the personal transformation that came with becoming a dad, as well as the meaning behind his highly anticipated upcoming album.

Asahd Khaled Courtesy DJ Khaled

“I have an important message for you. It’s a message about the master key of master keys. I’m talking about love,” Khaled says in a voiceover as various home videos of the adorable toddler play. “Love can change everything. It’s changed me.”

That change came when he and fiancée Nicole Tuck welcomed Asahd in October of 2016. “My son, Asahd,” says Khaled. “He is my legacy, my love, my lion. That’s what Asahd means: Lion.”

Related Video: You Won’t Believe the Size of DJ Khaled’s Shoe Collection

Famous — and extremely fashionable — in his own right, Asahd Tuck Khaled has already amassed 1.8 million followers on Instagram and is a sweet staple at his dad’s side. Throughout the video the tot can be seen everywhere from the red carpet to hanging out on the back of yachts.

Just last year Asahd famously celebrated his first birthday with a star-studded jungle-themed bash at popular Miami nightclub LIV. And yes, he was gifted a $100,000 diamond watch to boot.

“Every morning I tell Asahd, ‘I love you. I got you’,” the proud dad continues in his video tribute, “But the truth is, he’s got me. He’s what gives me hope and purpose. He’s my inspiration and motivation.”

DJ and Asahd Khale Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Inspiration indeed, as the Grammy-nominated musician reveals at the end of the video that his upcoming album—which will likely include the popular new track “Top Off” featuring Future, JAY-Z and Beyoncé—is titled Father of Asahd.

The album is set for release in Summer 2018, and fans can expect Asahd to hit the road in style alongside his proud dad. “I got everything from my mother and father,” says Khaled. “Now I’m grateful for the one who’s coming after me.”