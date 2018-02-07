Brother of DJ Khaled's Fiancée Shot and Killed in Bronx Apartment on Super Bowl Sunday: Police

Jonathan Tuck, the brother of DJ Khaled‘s fiancée Nicole, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 25.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department says Tuck was found unconscious with a gunshot wound on Sunday in a second-floor apartment on Washington Ave in The Bronx.

Tuck’s body was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, according to local reports.

An investigation is currently underway.

“Our family appreciates the condolences from loved ones and friends. We are requesting privacy during this difficult time,” the two-time Grammy-nominated producer and fiancée, who are parents to 15-month-old son Asahd, told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday.

“He’s a good guy. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Tuck’s friend of seven years, Brandon Davis, told the New York Daily News on Tuesday.

Davis said he and Tuck were scheduled to watch the Super Bowl together Sunday evening, but Tuck, who was a father to a 1-year-old daughter, never showed. “There was no reason for him to be there,” Davis said of Tuck’s shooting.

DJ Khaled was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl weekend during which he performed a string of shows.