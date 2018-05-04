DJ Khaled Faces Critics After Old Video Resurfaces of Him Saying 'Women Should Praise the Men'

DJ Khaled has his own ideas about how men and women should treat each other.

In a recently resurfaced interview the 42-year-old gave in 2015 while appearing on The Breakfast Club, Khaled revealed that he thought it was a woman’s job to “praise the man — the king.”

“If you holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise,” he said.

Although he went on to add that “a man should praise the queen” as well, he explained that his idea of doing that was by asking questions like, “ ‘How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting?’ ”

DJ Khaled Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: DJ Khaled Rents Out Nightclub to Throw Over-the-Top Party for Son Asahd’s First Birthday

When asked, he also revealed that he would “never” perform oral sex on his wife — likely referencing his fiancée Nicole Tuck — but that it wouldn’t be okay if she decided she didn’t want to do the same.

“You gotta understand, I’m the don. I’m the king,” DJ Khaled said. “It’s different rules for men. We the king so there’s some things y’all might not wanna do, [but] it gotta get done. I just can’t do what you want me to do. I just can’t.”

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

ok so I'm convinced he has the mind of a teenage boy pic.twitter.com/epzhPjceny — Got Student Loans Homie Quan (@howcomeyousmell) May 4, 2018

Shortly after the video was reposted, social media users quickly began roasting Khaled for his opinions.

“DJ Khaled is trending after he said he never goes down on his wife because there are ‘different rules for men.’ Wonder how dinner’s gonna go in that household,” wrote one social media user.

“Walking on the Sun” hitmakers Smash Mouth also weighed in on the situation, writing, “A King who doesn’t is no King at all.”

DJ Khaled is trending after he said he never goes down on his wife because there are "different rules for men." Wonder how dinner's gonna go in that household. pic.twitter.com/YLsb5qn3as — Brent Black (@brentalfloss) May 4, 2018

A King who doesn't is no King at all. https://t.co/Jg1GAlfIjI — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) May 4, 2018

You’re seriously missing out man. Take it from someone who has pride and thoroughly enjoys pleasuring women. 😋

You should grow up. https://t.co/hllmvQ8mSS — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) May 4, 2018

DJ Khaled wife texting her side piece like… pic.twitter.com/XFnhMRK8jJ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) May 4, 2018

DJ Khaled runs his mouth all day, but he doesnt use it on his wife. Wow — Xandria (@Itsjustxandria) May 4, 2018

oh that's why people are talking about DJ Khaled life is such a rich tapestry — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) May 4, 2018

After the resurfaced video raised a few eyebrows, Khaled doubled down on his commitment to his fiancée and their 18-month-old son Asahd.

“My queen my best friend I love you ! I love you and @asahdkhaled so much ! Family !” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Tuck sharing a toast.

He also posted a series of photos of the family of three as he wrote that they inspired him to work out.

“My family is my motivation my inspiration !! I will never stop work out 🏋️‍♀️ wit the Khaled family! @physiquetotalfitness #FatherOfAshad BLESS UP 🙏🏽,” he wrote alongside the snaps.

A source close to Khaled denies there is any trouble between the two as a result of the resurfaced interview.

“They’re the most amazing couple and one of the healthiest family you’ll meet,” the source told PEOPLE. “He really does adore her and they’re obsessed with each other.”

DJ Khaled’s wife is so me 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/6FaqmLVFVw — Kathleen™ (@kat_sanchezz) May 2, 2018

And it’s clear Tuck can hold her own against her fiancé’s outsize personality. In a Wednesday Snapchat video Khaled posted of Tuck boxing with a trainer, he’s heard offering up his own brand of encouragement — one that she doesn’t appreciate.

“Khaled, shut the f– up,” Tuck joked. “I ain’t like you. I don’t need to have you in the background talking s—, tell me to workout. I can work out without you talking.”