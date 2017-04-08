DJ Duo Claim They Were Handcuffed and ‘Dragged Off Stage’ for Telling Frat Party ‘Put Yo Hands Up’

A DJ duo claim that they were handcuffed and dragged off stage at a University of Alabama frat party after telling revelers to “put yo’ hands up” during their performance.

Vicetone, real names Ruben Den Boer and Victor Pool, tweeted, “So I just got handcuffed and dragged off stage at this college party for ‘inciting a riot’ by yelling something like ‘put yo hands up.’ ”

The Dutch duo followed up the tweet at 1:15 a.m. Saturday by saying, “Obviously got released cause I did nothing wrong – also huge shoutout to University of Alabama for throwing down tonight.”

So I just got handcuffed and dragged off stage at this college party for 'inciting a riot' by yelling something like 'put yo hands up' — Vicetone (@Vicetone) April 8, 2017

Obviously got released cause I did nothing wrong – also huge shoutout to University of Alabama for throwing down tonight 🔥 — Vicetone (@Vicetone) April 8, 2017

What the hell just happened lol — Vicetone (@Vicetone) April 8, 2017

🙏🏻 worth it RT @pramosferrer11: @Vicetone Sorry you guys had to go through that crap here. You guys were lit✊🏼 — Vicetone (@Vicetone) April 8, 2017

A video of the Tuscaloosa party posted on Twitter shows one of the duo on stage in a hospital gown drinking 4 Loko, which is a combination of malt liquor and caffeine.

A University of Alabama police officer told PEOPLE that neither Den Boer nor Pool were arrested, but said officers were called to the party for “crowd control.” She referred further questions to the university’s media relations department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‼️⚠️‼️there is a man on stage drinking a 4 Loko in a hospital gown‼️⚠️‼️ pic.twitter.com/g54sqsz3D1 — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) April 8, 2017

From Coinage: The Real Cost of Going to Coachella

One student tweeted an apology that police intervened at the show, “Sorry you guys had to go through that crap here. You guys were lit.”

It’s not clear whether anyone was arrested at the party.