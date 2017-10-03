DJ Apologizes for Rape Imagery in Single’s Cover Art: ‘I am Deeply Sorry for the Hurt I Caused’

A South African deejay has issued an apology after sparking outrage with cover art for his latest single that appeared to show himself taking home a visibly intoxicated woman.

DJ Dimplez came under fire last week after releasing the controversial imagery for his new song “What a Night,” with many accusing him of perpetuating rape culture. He responded to the backlash in a statement posted to Twitter early on Tuesday.

“I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended by the art work. With the artwork, my intention was to never promote the senseless rape culture nor that of taking advantage of women,” he wrote.

I would like to apologize pic.twitter.com/m5Artes8nD — Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) October 3, 2017

Dimplez noted that he and his team would remove the art from the song’s listing and all supporting visuals for the track.

“It is extremely important to me and to my team that whatever material we produce is inclusive, does not incite violence and is always respectful to our audience,” Dimplez continued. “I am deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused.”

Social media users quickly called out the DJ for the artwork, with one person tweeting, “You … dragging a drunk lady in a dark dodgy looking alley! Really my guy? You must be joking!”

Another added: “Violent things tht hve (sic) happened to woman and children in this country is overwhelming , but it’s men like DJ Dimplez who perpetuate rape.”

Rapper Tellaman, who is featured on the track along with Kwesta, retweeted Dimplez’s statement. Kwesta has not publicly responded to the backlash.

Dimplez also shared the statement on Instagram along with updated cover art of himself sporting a serious expression.