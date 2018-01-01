Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sure knows how to throw a party!

On Sunday, the 48-year-old rapper and mogul started off the new year with a bang as he hosted CÎROC The New Year powered by DeLeón Tequila at his estate in Miami alongside DJ Khaled and Vice President of Brand Development for Combs Enterprises Kenny Burns.

The lavish outdoor bash was also attended by Diddy’s girlfriend Cassie, rapper G-Eazy, singer Halsey, Future, Travis Scott, Teyana Taylor, Gabby Sidibe, and his 24-year-old son Justin Dior Combs, among others.

Just before the clock struck midnight, Diddy toasted the crowd and counted down to 2018 from the rooftop, followed by a dazzling fireworks display.

“Nothing makes me happier than spreading love and celebrating with friends and family,” Diddy said. “Cheers to the New Year! Let’s get it CÎROC the New Year!”

After midnight, the party kept on going as guests enjoyed sets from D’Nice and DJ E-Feezy.

Turkish chef Nurset Gokce — or “Salt Bae”, as the world has come to know and love him by — was also on hand, preparing burgers and other bites for guests to enjoy alongside cocktails created especially for the big night by CÎROC and DeLeón.

The cocktails included the Midnight Kiss — which was made with CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka, pomegranate juice and finished with ginger beer — and the Beso Caliente — made with DeLeón Tequila, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters and topped with sparkling wine.

Additional sponsors for the event include Revolt — an all-music network created by Diddy — and AQUAhydrate.