Diddy Was Once Engaged for Only 'Four Hours': 'And I Kept It a Secret Forever — Until Now'

Together forever — err, well, at least for a couple hours.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Diddy admitted that he was once engaged to be married, but backtracked on the commitment just a short time after the proposal.

While playing “Never Have I Ever” with the fellow stars of upcoming reality competition series The Four — Fergie, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and music exec Charlie Walk — DeGeneres asked if any of the celebrities had ever been engaged secretly.

“I ain’t gonna lie, it was like for four hours,” said Diddy. “It was for four hours, I honestly did.”

He continued after further prodding, “I was engaged for four hours and I kept it a secret forever — until now.”

The father of six also revealed that he’s used someone else’s tooth brush without telling them and been on the receiving end of a “booty call.” All the participants confirmed they’d had sex on the beach, while just Trainor and Diddy had mistakenly sent a dirty text to the wrong person.

Diddy has famously never been married, though he shares his children with three different women — exes Misa Hylton-Brim, Kimberly Porter and Sarah Chapman.

Diddy and the cast of The Four on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I’ve been truly blessed to have some great, incredible relationships that have afforded me these children by these very strong, intelligent, beautiful black women,” he told PEOPLE about Hylton-Brim, Porter and Chapman in an interview last year. “The mothers of my children [are] my best friends. My hat goes off to them.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs On Why the Shooting of Friend Notorious B.I.G. is Still a ‘Heavy Weight to Wear’

Currently, Diddy is still in a relationship with longtime girlfriend Cassie. He told PEOPLE of the 31-year-old: “I’m in love now, and I was in love then too.”

As for his never-married status, Diddy made it clear that it’s not about “being a playboy.”

“I think marriage is so serious,” he said. “You’re making a commitment to somebody under law. Unless you’re ready to do everything that’s said, then you shouldn’t get married.”