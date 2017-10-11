Diddy Donating $100,000 to Hurricane Relief in Puerto Rico: ‘We Can’t Wait for the Government’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is stepping up in a big way to help victims recovering from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The rapper, 47, announced in an Instagram video shared Tuesday that he’s donating $100,000 to relief efforts.

“I have a certain relationship with the Puerto Rican community that I’ve had all my life, just growing up as a kid,” the New York native said. “We’re all together at the end of the day, and I was just feeling concerned and just wanting to do something.”

He continued, “I saw the news not reporting about our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico. We can’t wait for the government to come help us. If we have the power to give some help, we need to try to do what we can in all tragic situations for other people that need it.”

A message to my PUERTO RICAN BROTHERS AND SISTERS! Pls watch. I LOVE YOU FOR ALWAYS LOVING me. MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES. AND I MEANT TO SAY DONATE. LOL LOVE ALWAYS ❤️ #teamLOVE UNITY A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Hurricane Maria — which ravaged the U.S. territory Sept. 20, leaving the entire island without power and destroying many homes — has claimed 45 lives in Puerto Rico, CBS reports. Experts estimate that without electricity and supplies, that number could increase to thousands, and many residents are still without clean water, food and electricity.

Diddy isn’t the only celebrity making an effort to help out Puerto Rico in the wake of the tragedy. One week after her trip to Mexico to aid victims of the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake, Bethenny Frankel chartered a total of four planes to distribute more than 20,000 lbs. of donated medical and survival supplies to the island.

“This is a forgotten island,” she told PEOPLE. “People have been living on their roofs for 13 days. It is like nothing I have ever seen. People’s entire homes and cars are immersed in mud, the likes I’ve never seen.”

Jennifer Lopez joined New York governor Andrew Cuomo in a press conference on Sept. 24 announcing she was donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rican and Caribbean relief efforts,” Lopez said.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has urged his social media followers to help and asks fellow celebrities to solicit donations for the Hispanic Federation, a non-profit aiding relief and recovery efforts on the island. He is also creating a new song, written to the tune of “Maria” from West Side Story, to raise money for disaster relief.

Want to help Puerto Rico? Here’s a guide to some of the charities working on the island.

Ricky Martin is raising money for hurricane relief here.

The Hamilton creator, who is from Puerto Rico and has family there, revealed that his cousin waited 12 hours in line for just $20 worth of gasoline.

“[My family is] doing the same as everybody else on the island. They’re putting on a brave face for us,” he said. “It’s dire. We’re still in a humanitarian crisis and we need all the help we can get.”