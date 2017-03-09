Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Posts Tribute to Friend Biggie Smalls on 20th Anniversary of Rapper’s Death

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is remembering his friend, legendary rapper Biggie Smalls, on the 20th anniversary of the musician’s death — and launching a social media movement to honor the late star.

Combs, 47, posted a moving message on Twitter to honor the “Hypnotize” lyricist, sharing old video clips of Smalls (né Christopher Wallace) and using the hashtag “#WeMissYouBIG.”

“20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. #WeMissYouBIG,” he wrote.

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. #WeMissYouBIG pic.twitter.com/00ZEnOe8Vq — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) March 9, 2017

In the video, Combs asked fans to perform their favorite verse from Smalls and post it online.

“I’m gonna chop it up, edit it and everything, and we’re gonna put out something special with all the fans and friends and family involved, celebrating Notorious B.I.G’s life,” he said.

FROM COINAGE: What Do You Do When Your Boss “Friends” You on Facebook?

Combs was Smalls’ right-hand man during his all-too-brief career. The rapper was murdered on March 9, 1997, in Los Angeles in a drive-by shooting. He was 24.

In a follow-up post, Combs praised his friend, noting that Smalls “fed a lot of families, made a lot of people dance, made a lot of people feel good.”

“On this day we’re gonna reflect on him, because we miss him,” he continued. “Twenty years later. Time heals all wounds, but this wound ain’t healed yet.”

Diddy wasn’t the only one to honor the rap legend. Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed in a tweet why the popular musical featured so many lines inspired by the musician.

Why so many Biggie references in Hamilton? Because as a storyteller, he's unmatched. He set the bar: we're all reaching for it. #RIPBig — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 9, 2017

“Why so many Biggie references in Hamilton? Because as a storyteller, he’s unmatched,” he wrote. “He set the bar: we’re all reaching for it. #RIPBig.”

Soul singer R.Kelly posted a video tribute, including photos of Smalls.

“Can’t believe it’s been 20 years ago, today, since we lost you,” Kelly wrote. “Rest in Power, Biggie.”

Meanwhile, rapper-turned-actor and TV host LL Cool J tweeted: “Gone but never forgotten.”

Missy Elliott praised Smalls, writing in a tweet, “u were AHEAD of your time LYRICALLY DELIVERY PUNCHLINES & with your songs u painted a picture for us listeners 10fTheBest.”