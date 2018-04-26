Did John Legend Call Out Kanye West During His Twitter Spree Over the Rapper's Support of Trump?

Is John Legend calling out friend Kanye West on Twitter?

The “All of Me” singer, 39, tweeted a cryptic message on Wednesday while West, 40, was continuing his Twitter spree of over 80 tweets.

Legend’s tweets come after West proclaimed his love for President Donald Trump and called him “my brother” on Wednesday.

The father of one wrote, “I imagine there’s some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn’t exist. If history is erased, we don’t have to deal with its consequences. However…Far too many people don’t have the luxury of closing their eyes and ears. They feel it in their lives and can’t act like what they see and know doesn’t exist.”

He continued, “They know their family was destroyed by deportation or incarceration. They know their loved one was denied safe harbor because of their religion. They know their son or daughter was shot because their skin color evoked fear.”

John Legend and Kanye West Matthew Simmons/WireImage

“They see the statistics about black applications for real estate or loans or employment being turned away because their name was Jamal and not James,” he wrote, adding, “I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth.”

Legend concluded with, “The defining trait of Trump’s campaign and political profile was his embrace of white supremacy. He made it clear every time he spoke. Some serious cognitive dissonance to ignore that for the other x% you might find appealing. I guess I agree with >1% of anyone’s thoughts though.”

Chance the Rapper also broke his silence on West, tweeting that he had spoken to the “Famous” rapper two days ago.

“Talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health. Same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon,” he tweeted.

He also referenced West’s political support of Trump, writing, “Black people don’t have to be democrats,” and “Next President gon be independent.”

West showed his support for Trump, tweeting, “You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

He continued, “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

West recently made headlines for his ongoing Twitter spree after he cut off contact with several people in his inner circle, including his managers, lawyers and closest friends.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, took to Twitter to defend him in a series of her own tweets, arguing that reports labeling him “as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive” are “not fair.”

On Wednesday morning, West tweeted, “I no longer have a manager. I can’t be managed.”

West tweeted several times on Wednesday, but seemingly concluded his spree with a final tweet, writing, “that’s the last tweet of the day. I did that one for my godfather Puff. Now ima go watch the Cavs.”