Did Jennifer Lopez Ask Alex Rodriguez for an Engagement Ring in New Single 'El Anillo'?

Is Jennifer Lopez ready for Alex Rodriguez to pop the question?

Certainly if the lyrics to her latest hit single, “El Anillo,” are anything to go by, then Rodriguez better start ring shopping. The pop star, 48, is set to premiere the music video for the song on Friday, but she debuted the lyrics to her new single in a rousing performance Thursday night at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Lopez, who has been dating retired baseball player since March 2017, seems intent on asking her beau when he’s going to propose in the lyrics to “El Anillo,” which is Spanish for “The Ring.”

“Nunca habia sentido algo tan grande/Y me vuelve loca tu lado salvaje/Tu me has dado tanto que he estado pensando/Ya lo tengo todo, pero/¿Y el anillo pa’ cuando?”

Jennifer Lopez performing at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The lyrics translate to, “I have never felt anything this grand/And your wild side drives me crazy/You’ve given me so much that I’ve been thinking/I already have it all, but/When will I get the ring?”

While she is asking when she can expect a sparkler back on that finger, Lopez insists she is not in a hurry to head back down the aisle.

In an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1, Lopez opened up about the lyrics saying she wasn’t “trying to rush into anything” with Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez Sam Wasson/FilmMagic

“I’ve done that before. I’m a little bit more grown up now, and I like to let things take their natural course,” she said. “I know people are going to say that… we are really kind of good for each other and are really having the best time, and our kids love each other and all that.”

She continued, “Right now, the songs that I have coming out, everything that’s going on with women – it’s a very empowering time for us. It’s a good time for us. We’re like “Yo this is not OK/this is OK, I want to be treated with respect, I want my place in your life, I want to be paid equally”. And my next two songs kind of deal with that. Where’s my ring, and where’s my money?”

The mother of twins explained those who knew Spanish would find many references to her relationship with Rodriguez in it.

“That kind of makes it super personal,” she said. “And I thought about changing [the lyrics] and making it more generic, and then I was like, ‘You know, all my music has always been super personal.'”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Judy Eddy/WENN

As for how Rodriguez felt when he heard the song, Lopez said he didn’t initially realize the song was about them.

“He’s looking up and down, and he goes ‘grand slam, home run, three on base,’ he’s like this almost sounds like it’s us!” Lopez recalled. “I said, ‘Baby, it is about us. They wrote it for me to sing!”

When she asked him if he was fine it, Rodriguez told her, “Yeah, baby, do it — that’ll be fun.”

Lopez made headlines after she performed the song at the Billboard Latin Awards dressed head to toe in jewels while atop a lotus flower with dancers surrounding her. Her set came one day after her performance at the TIME 100 Gala.

During the performance, she released a sneak peek of her music video in which she appears dressed as a queen in full regalia.

The music video for “El Anillo” premieres Friday morning on Telemundo.