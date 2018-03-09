Did Demi Lovato Leave the Met Gala Early Because of Nicki Minaj?

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her “terrible experience” at the 2016 Met Gala, revealing that she nearly broke her years of sobriety due to the “one celebrity [who] was a complete bitch” to her.

Though she did not name who the A-lister was, the 25-year-old star did tell Billboard how that person “was miserable to be around.” After the cover story was released, Lovatic fans speculated who s/he could be but were reminded of the possible feud that brewed between the “Confident” singer and Nicki Minaj after they both accompanied designer Jeremy Scott to the fashion soirée that year.

It all started the night after the Met when Minaj shared a picture on Instagram of herself posing for cameras on the red carpet alongside Scott and Lovato, but she only tagged the designer.

Lovato took notice of the lack of mention, commenting on Minaj’s post with a laughing emoji, peace sign and thumbs up.

Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott and Demi Lovato in May 2016 Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

She then shared the same photo posted by Minaj with the caption: “This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sof—ingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.”

Adding, “p.s. some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke.. I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.”

Also, Lovato reenacted the thinking face emoji on Snapchat and included the caption: “When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do s— to the other person.”

Lovato has yet to reveal the name of the celebrity or say whether she was also talking about Minaj.

Speaking with Billboard, Lovato detailed that specific night, even sharing how she left the Met to attend a 10 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in N.Y.C.

“It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” she recalled. “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting.”

She remembered, “I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d—.”

Lovato has been sober for more than five years after seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and substance abuse, and has continually been candid about her recovery.