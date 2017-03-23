Diana Krall Will Have Fans Falling for Her All Over Again with New Single ‘L-O-V-E’

Diana Krall‘s new music will have fans falling for her all over again.

The jazz singer will release her new song “L-O-V-E” this week, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen to the track.

“If I was feeling mischievous, I’d say the way I feel about the song ‘L O-V-E ‘ is right there in the piano introduction,” Krall told PEOPLE of the tune. “I hope it makes you curious. Everything you need to know about the song is literally spelled out in the title, which is what I love about it.”

Following a cover of the Cole Porter classic “Night and Day” and “Blue Skies,” “L-O-V-E” is the third track the five-time Grammy winner has dropped ahead of her forthcoming album. Due May 5, Turn Up the Quiet features jazz and American standards.

Krall, 52, is married to fellow musician Elvis Costello, 62; the two share 10-year-old twin sons Frank and Dexter.