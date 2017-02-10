Derek Hough Dances Through Life in Michael Bublé’s Moving, Family-Focused New ‘I Believe in You’ Music Video

“It’s a Beautiful Day” for Derek Hough.

The music video for Michael Bublé‘s new single “I Believe in You” dropped Friday, and the Dancing with the Stars alum stars in the clip, which he also directed.

Complementing the Canadian crooner’s lovesick lyrics, the video follows a couple’s love story, from childhood to old age, with Hough, 31, starring as the male protagonist.

Bublé, 41, does not appear in the clip, as he has been on a hiatus to focus on family after announcing in November that his 3-year-old son Noah is battling cancer. Last week, the four-time Grammy winner gave an update on his son’s health, saying in a statement that Noah “has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” and adding, “he has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage.”

RELATED VIDEO: Michael Bublé Says Son Noah’s Cancer Treatment Is ‘Progressing Well’

Hough previously opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about directing and appearing in video for the song, which appears on Bublé’s new album Nobody But Me, which he released in October.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Michael for a long time. I think that he embodies positivity,” Hough previously told PEOPLE. “He’s a force for good — not only with his music, but also as a human being. He’s such a good guy and I only want to be a part of good things and positive things.”

Of the themes of the video, he added at the time: “My grandpa passed away this past year. My grandparents had been together for over 60 years. They danced together every morning and every evening,” he says. “When I heard the song, I just kept picturing my grandparents and this love that lasted for such a long time. I wanted to show a love story that stood the test of time.”