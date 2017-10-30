Demi Lovato’s Dating Advice to Fans: ‘Remember You Have a Lot of Life Ahead of You, Choose Wisely’

Demi Lovato knows a thing or two about dating. After all, she’s had a few high-profile relationships in the past.

From being romantically linked to Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama, the singer — who recently revealed she’s open to dating men and women — advised fans on all things love during an interview with Arianna Huffington for Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio.

“I think that when you find something that’s very special to you, don’t deny yourself of the opportunity,” she said about recommending long-term relationships for young people who are at “an age when most people are just dating around.”

Lovato ended her six-year romance with Valderrama, 37, in June 2016 after falling in love with him when she was only 18. And when it comes to love, the Grammy-nominated star suggested keeping an open mind.

“It is important to remember that you are young and you have a lot of life ahead of you. So, with that in mind, make your future decisions, choose them wisely,” she said.

Lovato told viewers of her YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, that she “never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer and I still love him.”

“When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything,” she said, adding, “I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that.”

But Lovato admitted to Huffington that her single status kept her “less distracted and more focused” on making her latest album, Tell Me You Love Me.

“Whenever I had downtime, instead of going off and being with my boyfriend or doing anything like that, I would go to the studio, and so I had all this extra time in the studio that great things came out of,” she said.

As Lovato continues to learn from her past, she stressed that her history does not weigh her down.

“I think that there’s a difference when it comes to being defined by something and defining yourself as the person you are today,” she said. “The person that I am today has been molded from my past experiences, but I don’t let those past experiences determine the person that I am today. It doesn’t define me, and I think that there’s a difference. I think that it comes with growth and maturity. I think that it comes with understanding and lots of wisdom.”